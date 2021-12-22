NORTH ATTLEBORO — For many people it was a place to find tips on where to get the best pizza in town, or find a plumber on short notice when a pipe burst, or trade news about a missing pet seen around their neighborhood.
Others found it a dark slice of the social media world, filled with personal attacks and a political slant.
It was the Facebook page called Everything North Attleboro and for nearly six years it was a go-to site on the internet for, well, everything local. But early this month, the page’s nearly 9,000 followers were confronted with a notice that said the page was “paused’ and might not be coming back.
Amend “might not” to “will not.” Everything North Attleboro is over and done.
In an email, Jim Roach, the administrator of the page, told The Sun Chronicle the page had become a generator of so much controversy that it “got to be a full-time job.” He said the page was effectively “dead.”
According to Roach, there were a couple of final straws.
The first was a controversy over comments on the recently opened Let’s Go Brandon store on North Washington Street in a former antiques outlet.
The store sells pro-Donald Trump merchandise. Its name is a G-rated play on words that has become a stand-in for an obscene chant directed at President Joe Biden at some sports events, particularly in Trump country.
“The Let’s Go Brandon store generated a lot of negative and heated comments that were personal attacks on the owner of the building and as people complained about the posts they were removed,” Roach said.
That took up a lot of time, he said in an email.
The other factor, Roach said, was a post from a page follower who identified himself as a Black North Attleboro resident who spoke of racism in town.
“Again many complaints about the post and the replies so they were removed. I was asked to do a video sit down with this person so he could post it on Facebook. After consulting my attorney I declined and made the decision to leave Facebook all together,” Roach said.
Poster Mike Hilario, responding to a query on The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page, recalled the post from the Black Facebook follower.
“There were many comments, mostly from white people, in opposition with the young man’s post. White-skinned people vehemently denying that they had ever experienced any type of racism within the town,” Hilario said in an email.
The original post was taken down, Hilario said, as was a subsequent one from the same man. Roach said they were removed by Facebook due to their content.
Andrew Kasianowicz, another poster, said the group was a “great resource for what was going on in town,” but agreed it showed a “bias” for conservative causes, something mentioned by a few others who replied.
“On many occasions controversial posts by anti vaxxers, Covid conspiracy, and election fraud would be allowed, yet during pride month any mention of ‘happy pride’ would be deleted almost immediately,” he wrote.
Kasianowicz and some others have started a new Facebook page, North Attleboro Community Bulletin, in an effort “to create a more inclusive group.” The page, created in July, has 44 members so far. However, there are a number of other groups on Facebook devoted to doings in town.
Roach, however, appears to be done with the social media world.
“Social media has ruined many friendships and families and I thought it was getting too close to that for me to continue to have a presence online,” he said.
He added, “I have no desire to even log into Facebook to check, it has become such a hate filled place.”
