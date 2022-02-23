ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man faces charges alleging he was drunk when he crashed a state-owned car in North Attleboro in November while he was working for the Suffolk County district attorney’s office in Boston.
Ricky Grant Jr., 39, of Providence, was arraigned on a summons in Attleboro District Court last week and pleaded innocent, according to court records.
At the time of the Nov. 21 crash, Grant was the chief of community engagement for then Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, but he no longer works for the office, the Boston Globe reported.
Rollins, who is now the state’s U.S. attorney, had no comment, a spokeswoman said via email Wednesday.
The crash occurred about 4:35 a.m. when the Ford Fusion Grant was driving went off Commonwealth Avenue and struck a stone wall in front of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, according to a police report.
The car continued across a driveway where it unearthed a piece of granite curbing then hit more curbing before coming to rest on grass in front of the Attleboro Falls Family Dentistry office, according to the report.
Grant was found with facial injuries and a bloody nose. He told police he had just dropped off his sister and was on his way home to Providence, according to the report.
Grant also told police he drank two Long Island ice teas at a bar, left when it closed at 1:30 a.m. and thought he was in Rhode Island, the report states.
Grant, who was alone in the car, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Because of his injuries and need for medical attention, police determined he would not be able to perform a field sobriety test, according to the report.
Officer Evan Moriarty wrote in his report that Grant’s speech appeared to be slurred and there was a “slight to moderate odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth as he spoke.”
At the hospital, police asked that any tests of Grant’s blood be preserved for the investigation and told Grant was told charges were going to be brought against him.
In addition to drunken driving, Grant faces charges of driving to endanger and failing to drive within marked lanes.
His lawyer, Anthony Riccio of Quincy, declined to comment on the charges Wednesday.
Grant was freed on his own recognizance and his case was continued to March 28 to hear a defense motion to dismiss, according to court records.