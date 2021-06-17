ATTLEBORO — A former city council candidate has pleaded innocent to rape and other charges and is free on $15,000 cash bail.
Jose Lemus, 36, of 1120 County St., entered his plea this week in Attleboro District Court and faces a probable cause hearing July 28.
Police reports filed in the case were impounded at the request of prosecutors.
Lemus, who ran unsuccessfully for city council nearly two years ago, pleaded innocent to three counts of rape and two counts of assault and battery, according to court records.
He agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim and obey any restraining orders and trespass orders issued in the case, a spokesperson for the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Thursday.
Lemus did not return an email Thursday from The Sun Chronicle seeking comment.
His lawyer did not immediately return a phone message or email.
Lemus was arrested Monday by Attleboro police detectives and posted the $15,000 cash bail set by a clerk magistrate after he was booked at the police station.
During the probable cause hearing, prosecutors are expected to present evidence to convince a judge to send the case to a grand jury for possible indictment.
Prosecutors can also forgo a probable cause hearing and present the case directly to a grand jury.
Lemus, a corporate attorney, ran in the at-large race for city council in November 2019. He ran for mayor in 2017 but dropped out after a few months, citing personal reasons.
