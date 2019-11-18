ATTLEBORO — One of the state troopers who helped save a woman from drowning in the water off Wollaston Beach in Quincy last week used to patrol the streets of Attleboro.
Trooper Matthew Braga, who served as a city police officer for about four years in the 2000s, was one of two troopers in a state police boat who helped another trooper in a kayak rescue the woman on Friday.
As Trooper Vernon Hubbard piloted the state police boat, Braga pulled Trooper Michael Bucca and the woman aboard before giving her CPR to revive her breathing, according to state police.
Bucca had commandeered an abandoned kayak and paddled about 100 yards from shore to reach the woman, who was last reported in critical condition at Boston Medical Center.
Based on witness statements, state police say the woman had removed all her clothing and entered the water from the beach. Her name was not released.
