ATTLEBORO — The appeal of a disgraced former city police officer in prison for attempting to receive child pornography has no merit and missed the deadline, a federal magistrate says.
Former Sgt. Richard Woodhead also failed to show that his lawyers were ineffective, U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan wrote in a 21-page report.
Based on those grounds, Sullivan is recommending that a district court judge deny Woodhead’s motion to vacate his guilty plea and sentence.
Woodhead, 57, representing himself on the appeal, has asked for more time to respond to Sullivan’s findings, which were filed last month in U.S. District Court in Providence.
The former veteran city police officer, who retired after his arrest in April 2017, is serving a five-year term at a low-security federal prison in northern Ohio.
He pleaded guilty in August 2017 and was sentenced four months later. He filed an appeal over a year later, a month after the deadline.
He argued his lawyers were ineffective and that the evidence against him was insufficient.
Woodhead had admitted to communicating with a federal agent posing as an 8-year-old girl’s stepfather in an attempt to get nude photos of the girl. The agent answered an ad Woodhead placed on Craigslist called “perv on your daughter.”
Woodhead argued he pleaded guilty based on his lawyers’ advice and that they did not tell him he could appeal.
The five-year mandatory sentence was recommended by lawyers for both sides after negotiations that resulted in dropping other charges, including one that carried a mandatory 10-year prison term.
In her report, Sullivan shot down Woodhead’s arguments about the lack of evidence against him. She also disputed his arguments about entrapment, noting he placed the ad and communicated several times with the undercover agent.
Sullivan also wrote Woodhead’s guilty plea was made voluntarily and with full knowledge of the circumstances, and that he did not dispute any of the facts read in court.
The sentencing transcript shows “at no point during the plea colloquy did he evince any hesitation, indecision, or desire to confer with counsel,” Sullivan wrote.
Woodhead also failed to demonstrate that this lawyers did not give him professional and competent assistance, she said.
