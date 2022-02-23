ATTLEBORO — Is it time to ditch the office of mayor and replace it with a professional administrator?
Former city councilor and council president Frank Cook said that’s something to which city officials should give some thought.
Cook, who served 18 years on the council and 10 as president, made the suggestion Tuesday night a public hearing concerning the mayoral succession issue now before the council.
“I think the time has come, and this is not a reflection on the current mayor or those who have served prior,” Cook said.
“I think the city should give serious consideration to making a substantial change in the form of government and do away with the office of mayor and replace it with a city administrator who is trained by education and experience.”
Cook said the administrator would be appointed by the city council.
For anything like that to happen the city would have to appoint a charter commission to study the proposal and make recommendations along with any others they’d consider appropriate.
Meanwhile, Mayor Paul Heroux likes the city government as is.
“I did not know there was a problem with our current structure making his suggestion a needed one,” he said in comments emailed to The Sun Chronicle.
“I think that the people want the buck to stop with one person. If we have a city manager that reports to 11 council members, the buck doesn’t stop with any one person.”
But council President Jay DiLisio thinks Cook’s proposal may be something to consider.
“I think it is certainly an interesting idea, and other cities have implemented similar forms of government,” he said in an email. “It may be worth reviewing in the near future, but right now, the municipal council has a full workload with several important pieces of business requiring our full attention.”
Heroux said appointing an administrator can lead to a lot internal blame games. “Council members can always point the finger at other council members who did not hold a city manager accountable,” he said. “I don’t think the public would like that at all.”
And he said anyone elected to the office of mayor has a team of experts at his disposal, and that’s all he or she needs to lead.
“I think anyone who does the job of mayor understands that to do this job you don’t need to be an expert administrator like Frank thinks we need,” he said.
“The most important qualities for being mayor are that the person is honest and that they listen. Well over 99% of what I decide on is at the recommendation of the department head.”