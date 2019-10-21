ATTLEBORO — A former city firefighter arrested in April for assaulting his wife has been given a suspended jail sentence with probation.
Glen Hartmann, 31, pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court Friday to assault and battery and was sentenced to 18 months in jail. However, the sentence was suspended for two years with probation.
Related charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and strangulation were continued without a finding for two years with probation.
Hartmann, who was a firefighter for about a year and had no criminal record, was arrested in April and resigned from his job in August.
As a condition of his probation, he must obey a restraining order obtained by his wife Megan, and continue mental health counseling.
At a court hearing following his arrest, Megan Hartmann testified her husband had assaulted her several times since August 2018 but she never reported the incidents until April, after he attacked her at their Continental Drive home in front of their 3-year-old son.
She said Hartmann grabbed her in a choke hold twice and kicked and pushed her down stairs.
She testified her husband suffered from post-traumatic stress and depression and had sought counseling since December after threatening suicide. The couple had been married for almost six years.
If Hartmann violates any of the conditions of his probation, he could face up to 2 1/2 years in jail.
