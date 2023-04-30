ATTLEBORO — A former city man facing charges in Fall River Superior Court of raping an underage teenaged girl is now accused of trying to pay her off so she would not testify against him.

Timothy J. Slowey, 42, now of East Providence, pleaded innocent Friday in Attleboro District Court to attempting to suborn perjury and aggravated intimidation of a witness.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.