ATTLEBORO — A former city man facing charges in Fall River Superior Court of raping an underage teenaged girl is now accused of trying to pay her off so she would not testify against him.
Timothy J. Slowey, 42, now of East Providence, pleaded innocent Friday in Attleboro District Court to attempting to suborn perjury and aggravated intimidation of a witness.
He posted $2,500 cash bail set for his release but he is being held in jail without bail on a warrant out of superior court related to the new charges. He faces another bail hearing Monday in superior court.
Slowey is accused of trying to arrange a payment of between $10,000 and $50,000 to the alleged victim in the rape case, who is now 20, so she would not testify against him.
A prosecutor said Slowey was traced through records obtained by police from Snap Chat, Instagram and cellphone records. But his lawyer said there is no evidence linking his client’s phone to messages the girl received.
Slowey was arrested in March 2019 for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a girl multiple times during the course of three years beginning when she was 13.
He has denied the charges and has been free on $15,000 cash bail.
His lawyer Greg Johnson of Boston said in court Friday that Slowey denies having a physical relationship with the girl until she was 16, and says the allegations he tried to prevent her from testifying come from unreliable people.
He said she only made the allegations after a pregnancy she attributed to his client and grew angry when he went to Hawaii for work.
Johnson said the woman has since moved to Hawaii and is not even cooperating with the district attorney’s office. She has emailed his client about going into a business his brother owns in Hawaii.
Since his client was arrested, Johnson said, the woman has made allegations of sexual abuse against police officers in Avon, North Attleboro and Attleboro that have been determined to be unfounded.
Johnson said she also made unfounded allegations against a family who befriended her and they obtained a harassment prevention order against her.
Johnson gave Judge Edmund Mathers reports from police agencies and the state Department of Children and Families who he said have investigated and determined the allegations were unfounded.
Johnson said his client has no reason to prevent the woman from testifying. While the charges are serious, “he feels he will be exonerated.”
After hearing the arguments, the judge denied the prosecutor’s request to revoke his bail in the rape case and declined the recommendation of $25,000 on the new allegations.
Johnson said the rape case has dragged on in superior due to the shutdown of the courts during the pandemic and hearings over confidential records related to the case.
He said he expects a trial soon.
