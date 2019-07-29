ATTLEBORO — A former Attleboro man who authorities say is a member of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Douglas Leedham, 54, who pleaded guilty May 14 in U.S. District Court in Providence, will also be on probation for four years after he completes his prison term. He was sentenced by Judge John J. McConnell Jr., who agreed with the recommendation of lawyers for both sides.
Leedham was living in North Providence when he was arrested Feb. 8 by members of the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force.
A court-authorized search of his residence resulted in the seizure of about 39 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of cocaine, two handguns, a 12-gauge shotgun and $6,422 in cash, according to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office.
Authorities also seized two body armor vests, 35 knives, four hatchets, nine batons, a set of brass knuckles and assorted items used in the packaging and distribution of drugs, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors say Leedham is allegedly a “full patch” member of the Hell’s Angels, meaning he has been initiated into the club with full membership status.
He admitted to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The FBI’s Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force consists of agents and law enforcement officers from the FBI, R.I. State Police, Providence, Cranston, Woonsocket, Pawtucket, and Central Falls Police Departments, R.I. Department of Corrections, and the R.I. National Guard.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul F. Daly, Jr.
