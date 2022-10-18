NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A former Attleboro man has been convicted of killing a pedestrian while driving a pickup truck in 2020 but acquitted of a more serious charge of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death.

Thomas A. Roy III, 34, who was living in Pawtucket at the time, was found guilty in Fall River Superior Court of motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently related to the death of 62-year-old Paul M. Re of South Attleboro, according to court records.

