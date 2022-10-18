NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A former Attleboro man has been convicted of killing a pedestrian while driving a pickup truck in 2020 but acquitted of a more serious charge of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death.
Thomas A. Roy III, 34, who was living in Pawtucket at the time, was found guilty in Fall River Superior Court of motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently related to the death of 62-year-old Paul M. Re of South Attleboro, according to court records.
Prosecutors said Roy was driving a work truck, a 2015 GMC Sierra, and hit Re and his girlfriend, 60-year-old Joy St. Hilaire, of Pawtucket, who were walking on the side of the road in the early afternoon on Aug. 30, 2020. Instead of stopping, prosecutors said, Roy drove off.
Re died two days later at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. St. Hilaire was released from the hospital after treatment of her injuries, police said.
Although the jury convicted Roy of the motor vehicle homicide charge, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 2 ½ years in jail, it found him not guilty of leaving the scene, a felony which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The jury also acquitted Roy of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury related to injuries suffered by St. Hilaire.
Roy's lawyer, Jason Maloney of Attleboro, said the jury agreed with the defense that his client did not see anyone on the road and thought he struck a mailbox. He said GPS evidence introduced at trial showed the speed of the large truck his client was driving did not change speed, corroborating his account.
The vehicle sustained a damaged passenger's side mirror related to the accident and had other unrelated, older damage, Maloney said.
"It was a terrible circumstance that resulted in someone losing their life. But tragedy does not equal guilt," Maloney said.
Roy has been free on $5,000 cash bail since his arrest at his home two days after the accident. But after the jury rendered its verdict, Judge Thomas McGuire Jr. ordered Roy held in jail without bail and set sentencing for Monday, Oct. 24.
Re, a U.S. Army veteran originally from Dedham, was remembered at the time by his sister as devoted to his late mother and family.
Roy, an iron worker and an Attleboro High School graduate, was driving a company-issued pickup truck owned by Building Envelope Systems in Plainville.
Police tracked down Roy and the pickup when company officials contacted police after seeing a surveillance photo of the pickup, published with a story about the accident in The Sun Chronicle.
