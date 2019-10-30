ATTLEBORO -- A former city man is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for indecently touching a 5-year-old girl at an Attleboro home three years ago.
James Hickman, 55, was found guilty Tuesday after a jury trial in Fall River Superior Court of indecent assault and battery and committing unnatural acts on a child, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's office said.
Hickman knew the girl when the assault occurred in June 2016. He was arrested in Georgia a year later after prosecutors obtained DNA they said linked him to the crime.
The incident was reported by the girl's mother who, police say, walked into the room and found Hickman with the girl. Hickman denied any wrongdoing.
He was arrested after an investigation by Attleboro Detective Ayman Kafel.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lesly Leahy and Deputy District Attorney William McCauley.
Hickman had previously been charged in superior court in 2003 in a case involving a 9-year-old girl. But the case was ultimately dropped by prosecutors because she was not able to testify, a prosecutor said last year when Hickman was arraigned in Attleboro District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.