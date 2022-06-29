ATTLEBORO -- A former city man already in prison for raping a young boy was sentenced Wednesday to 2½ years after admitting he also indecently touched the boy’s younger brother.
Nicholas A. Charland, 37, of Seabrook, N.H., pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court to kissing and indecently touching an 11-year-old boy in 2016.
Charland lived in the boy’s Attleboro home in the mid-2010s.
He was sentenced in November 2021 in Fall River Superior Court to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape of a child aggravated by an age difference, according to court records.
The sentence he received in district court was concurrent to the prison sentence he is currently serving and is the maximum a district court judge could impose.
The concurrent sentence was recommended to Judge Robert Harnais by lawyers for both sides.
But the mother of the victim, who disclosed the abuse to police in 2020, opposed making the sentence concurrent.
“This is not OK. This is the second time. Two strikes. I don’t want to see another child get hurt,” the woman told the judge during a victim-impact statement.
“The court can’t take away the pain you feel,” Harnais told the woman.
When Charland completes his sentence, he will be on probation for five years and must wear a GPS bracelet among other conditions, according to court records.