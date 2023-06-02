ATTLEBORO — A Bristol County grand jury has indicted an accused child rapist on charges he allegedly arranged to pay off a woman who says he raped her when she was as young as 13.
Timothy J. Slowey, 42, formerly of Attleboro and now of East Providence, was indicted on charges of intimating a witness and attempting to suborn perjury, according to documents made public Friday.
Slowey is being held in jail following his arrest on the attempted perjury charge in April. He has denied the charges as well as the rape allegations.
He is due in Fall River Superior Court later this month for a trial assignment conference on the rape case, according to court records.
Slowey faces several counts of rape and indecent assault and battery related to allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl over the course of three years beginning when she was 13.
He is now accused of engaging in a plot with his girlfriend and her stepson to offer the alleged victim, now 21, between $10,000 and $50,000 to not testify against him, according to prosecutors and court records.
The attempted perjury cases against his girlfriend, Meredith L. O’Brien, 41, of 19 Black Oak Drive, Attleboro, and her stepson, Jason O’Brien, 24, of Cumberland, are pending in Attleboro District Court.
They have pleaded innocent and are free on their own recognizance.
