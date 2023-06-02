fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

ATTLEBORO — A Bristol County grand jury has indicted an accused child rapist on charges he allegedly arranged to pay off a woman who says he raped her when she was as young as 13.

Timothy J. Slowey, 42, formerly of Attleboro and now of East Providence, was indicted on charges of intimating a witness and attempting to suborn perjury, according to documents made public Friday.

