NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former Attleboro man convicted of killing a pedestrian with a pickup truck in 2020 was sentenced Monday to serve 18 months in jail.
Thomas A. Roy III, 34, who was living in Pawtucket at the time of the accident, was given a 2 1/2-year sentence in Fall River Superior Court with the balance suspended on the condition he undergo alcohol evaluation and treatment.
He will serve his time in the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth.
Roy was found guilty Oct. 17 of motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently in the death of 62-year-old Paul M. Re of South Attleboro, according to court records.
Re, a U.S. Army veteran originally from Dedham, was struck the afternoon of Aug. 30, 2020 while walking along the side of Adamsdale Road in North Attleboro with his girlfriend Joy St. Hilaire, 60, of Pawtucket.
He died two days later at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. St. Hilaire was released after treatment of her injuries, police said.
Although the jury convicted Roy of the motor vehicle homicide charge, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 2 ½ years in jail, it found him not guilty of a felony of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death, which carries up to 10 years in prison.
The jury also acquitted Roy of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury related to injuries suffered by St. Hilaire.
Roy, an iron worker and an Attleboro High School graduate, was driving a company-issued pickup truck owned by Building Envelope Systems in Plainville.
Police tracked down Roy and the pickup when company officials contacted police after seeing a surveillance photo of the vehicle published with a story about the accident in The Sun Chronicle.
Roy had been free on $5,000 cash bail since his arrest at his home two days after the accident. But after the jury rendered its verdict, Judge Thomas McGuire Jr. ordered Roy held without bail.