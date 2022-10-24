Hit and Run Fatal NA
Hit-and-run suspect Thomas Roy of Pawtucket is escorted into Attleboro District Court for his arraignment in September 2020.

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former Attleboro man convicted of killing a pedestrian with a pickup truck in 2020 was sentenced Monday to serve 18 months in jail.

Thomas A. Roy III, 34, who was living in Pawtucket at the time of the accident, was given a 2 1/2-year sentence in Fall River Superior Court with the balance suspended on the condition he undergo alcohol evaluation and treatment.