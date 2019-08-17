ATTLEBORO — A former Attleboro man was sentenced to six years in federal prison Friday for drug and weapons crimes stemming from a narcotics distribution operation he ran from his Central Falls apartment.
Dennis Rivera, 32, formerly of Merritt Place, was also sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence to three years of probation upon his release from prison, according to court records.
He pleaded guilty April 9 to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and two counts of possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
Rivera was investigated by Central Falls police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in late January 2018 and made at least three sales of fentanyl to an undercover officer, according to court records.
The investigation revealed that Rivera had told others that he had a firearm for protection.
Police raided his home on Feb. 3, 2018 and seized two handguns, a .22 caliber revolver, a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, 11 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of fentanyl and various items used in the packaging and distribution of drugs, according to court records and the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office.
The guns were forfeited to the government as part of the plea deal. In addition, a cocaine trafficking charges was dismissed, according to court records.
The sentence was jointly recommended by prosecutors and Rivera’s public defender.
Rivera previously served 2 1/2 years in jail for trafficking cocaine after he was busted in 2012 in Attleboro.
He was stopped in a car with 22 grams of cocaine and $3,000 cash, according to court records.
