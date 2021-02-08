ATTLEBORO -- A former Attleboro man was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for defrauding investors out of $2.3 million through a business headed by a former associate of Rudolph Guiliani.
In a separate crime, David Correia, 45, now of West Palm Beach, Fla., was also given a concurrent sentence in a federal court in Manhattan for lying to the Federal Elections Commission about campaign contributions.
With time for good credit, Correia would have to serve at least 10 months of the prison term followed by three years’ probation, U.S. District Court Judge J. Paul Oetken said.
Correia, a 1993 Attleboro High School graduate, appeared in court via video conference and will have to report on March 22 to begin serving his sentence.
In addition, he will have to pay $2.3 million in restitution to the seven victims of the fraud and forfeit $43,650, the funds he received from it.
Before his sentence was handed down, Correia said, “I feel true remorse for my previous actions. Those actions do not reflect who I want to be in life and I will not do them again.”
Correia convinced individuals to invest in Fraud Guarantee, a company purporting to protect people from fraud but, prosecutors said, was actually bogus and had no actual clients.
The company was headed by Lev Parnas, a former associate of Guiliani, the personal lawyer of former President Donald Trump who was hired as a consultant to lend it credibility, according to prosecutors.
Guiliani was not charged or accused of wrongdoing. Correia pleaded guilty Oct. 29 and the cases against Parnas and another co-defendant are still pending.
In addition, Correia has also reached an agreement in a lawsuit filed last week by the Security and Exchanges Commission. The amount of money he will have to pay will be determined at a later date.
The prison sentence Correia received is less than the federal guidelines of 33 to 41 months and was recommended by the prosecution.
The judge was not bound by the guidelines. The one-year sentence was recommended by the probation department.
Although Correia’s lawyer, William Harrington of New York, pleaded for no prison sentence, the judge said one was warranted in this case because of the seriousness of the crime.
The judge also noted Correia had no prior criminal record and was supported by two of the seven victims in the case who said they thought Correia believed in the company.
“That is something you don’t see every day in a fraud case,” Oetken said.
Although he admitted Correia received very little of the money siphoned off by the fraud, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said Correia's role in dealing with the victims was pivotal to the scheme.
“Mr. Correia was effectively the closer. He was essential,” Roos said, adding that Correia was an equal player who knowingly took money to pay his personal expenses.
“He was defrauding the very people he was telling how bad fraud can be,” Roos said.
In court papers, prosecutors noted that Correia also bragged about the involvement of Giuliani as a consultant in the company, enticing one investor who seemed thrilled at Giuliani's involvement to contribute $500,000.
Prosecutors said Correia told the investor that Giuliani had agreed that his likeness could be used as the “face of the company."
Three of the seven victims filed impact statements with the court, including one who urged the judge to be lenient with Correia. Another wrote a letter of support for the defense.
“I believe that David associated with the wrong people and it got him into some trouble,” Victim 2 wrote.
The names of the victims were redacted by the court.
But the other two wanted Correia punished.
Victim 6 wrote that they has invested and lost $300,000 in Fraud Guarantee after being convinced to invest by Correia. The person said Correia and Parnas bragged about their lavish lifestyles.
“These men are thieves, liars and fraudsters and deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Victim 7 wrote.
Victim 6 said they were defrauded out of $500,000 and that the ordeal and exposure in the media caused was stressful.
“It saddens me to realize that people like this really do not care about whoever they hurt, the destruction that their actions can cause with the lasting effects of their criminality,” the victim wrote.
Growing up in Attleboro, Correia came from modest means and was a talented golfer who aspired to turn professional, according to court records.
Before his downfall, Correia operated restaurants and then met Parnas and now former president Trump.
Correia and his wife, who works as a physician’s assistant, have two young children, ages 6 and 9. In his statement to the court Monday, he vowed to be a better husband and father.
