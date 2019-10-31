ATTLEBORO — A former city man was sentenced to 9 1/2 to the maximum 10 years in prison Thursday for molesting a 5-year-old girl he knew at her Attleboro home in June 2016.
James B. Hickman, 55, was convicted Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 and committing unnatural acts on a child under 16.
Judge Raffi Yessayan sentenced Hickman, who faced similar charges over 15 years ago.
Hickman’s lawyer, Ted Koban of Attleboro, argued for a two-year prison term.
Hickman was arrested in Georgia in 2017 after prosecutors obtained DNA they said linked him to the crime and after an investigation by Attleboro Detective Ayman Kafel.
He was given credit for the time he has spent in jail awaiting trial.
In a statement, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said, “The defendant, who was 52 at the time, sexually abused an innocent young girl in her bedroom. The conduct is reprehensible and the sentence imposed by the court reflects that fact.”
Hickman was charged in 2003 in a case involving a 9-year-old girl. But the case was ultimately dropped by prosecutors because she was not able to testify, according to a prosecutor.
The incident was reported by the girl’s mother who, police say, walked into the room and found Hickman with the girl.
Hickman denied any wrongdoing.
