NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A former Attleboro man convicted of killing a pedestrian with a pickup truck in 2020 was sentenced Monday to serve up to 2 1/2 years in jail.

Thomas A. Roy III, 34, who was living in Pawtucket at the time of the accident, was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court to serve 18 months, with the balance suspended for two years under the conditions of alcohol evaluation and treatment if deemed necessary, and being alcohol-free.