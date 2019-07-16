ATTLEBORO — A former city man waived extradition Tuesday to return to Pennsylvania where he is wanted on a parole violation on a decades old drunken driving case.
John Jung, 57, waived his right to a hearing in Attleboro District Court and will be held without bail on a fugitive charge until Pennsylvania authorities pick him up.
Jung, who listed a New Bedford address, was arrested about 9 p.m. Monday in Attleboro on two warrants, the fugitive warrant and a 2015 suspended license case, according to police.
Jung, who is also formerly of Norton, is wanted on a warrant issued by the Lancaster County Court in Lancaster, Pa. in March 2009 for a parole violation from a 1995 arrest for drunken driving, according to court records.
He was arrested by Attleboro police in 2016 on the fugitive charge but never appeared in court after being released, according to court records.
The case was continued to July 26 for status.
If Pennsylvania authorities pick up Jung before that day, the fugitive charge will be dismissed.
