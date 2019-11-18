MANSFIELD — Town Manager Kevin Dumas was arrested early Saturday morning on Cape Cod and charged with drunken driving and other offenses.
Dumas, 43, of Attleboro, was arrested shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger and negligent operation, according to Provincetown police.
No other information was available Monday night from Provincetown police and Dumas didn’t return an email and phone call from The Sun Chronicle seeking comment. Select board members also could not be reached.
Dumas took over as town manager in January 2018, having served the previous 14 years as Attleboro’s mayor.
As town manager, he has received glowing reviews from select board members and played a key role implementing many initiatives and overseeing several projects.
They have included reorganizing town departments to improve efficiency and save money in the long run, being instrumental in moving building projects forward for the new department of public works and public safety departments, revamping the town website, and making the town more attractive to businesses.
