ATTLEBORO — A former Attleboro woman charged with obtaining fraudulent painkiller prescriptions with information she got from a dental office where she worked was placed on two years’ probation Monday.
Saskia R. Tyrone, 33, formerly of Bushee Street, was an administrative assistant at New England Dental Specialists in Norwood where prosecutors say she obtained patient information from the computer system to obtain the prescriptions.
She admitted in Attleboro District Court that there was enough evidence to convict her and was placed on probation with her case continued without a finding.
Prosecutors recommended she serve six months of an 18-month sentence with the balance suspended with probation.
Tyrone was also charged in another jurisdiction with embezzling $23,000 from the dental office, according to a prosecutor.
Tyrone, who is battling drug addiction, is on probation in Dorchester District Court where she is enrolled in a drug court for similar offenses.
An investigator for the state police drug diversion unit said Tyrone obtained 21 fraudulent prescriptions that she used at CVS on Route 1 in North Attleboro, CVS on North Main Street in Attleboro and Walgreens on Pleasant Street in Attleboro in addition to pharmacies in Norwood, Dedham and Charlestown.
Her lawyer, Paul Carlucci of Franklin, argued against sending his client to jail, saying Tyrone was a victim of domestic violence and has no criminal record of convictions. She is the mother of a 4-year-old girl, Tyrone told Judge Edmund Mathers.
