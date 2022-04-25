ATTLEBORO — A Norfolk County grand jury handed up indictments Monday against a Maynard man who allegedly fatally shot a Boston man in January at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, as well as a former Attleboro woman charged with helping the shooting suspect flee.
Samantha Schwartz, 27, formerly of Forest Street, was indicted on charges of being an accessory after the fact of murder and carrying a firearm.
Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, was indicted on a charge of murder and weapons charges related to the Jan. 22 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley of Boston.
Arraignment dates in Dedham Superior Court were not immediately scheduled. Both pleaded innocent at arraignments in Quincy District Court.
Hammond-Desir is being held without bail.
Schwartz, a former Mansfield resident and mother of two, was sent to jail last month on an unrelated probation violation in Attleboro District Court. She had been free on $20,000 cash bail on the accessory charge.
Her lawyer, C. L. Malcolm of Boston, has said she did nothing wrong and looked forward to being exonerated in court. He said she tried to intervene when an altercation started between the two men.
Schwartz is serving a three-month sentence for violating her probation in a 2019 Norton hit-and-run crash. The probation department sought the jail term after Schwartz was arrested in connection with the shooting.