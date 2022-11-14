fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

FALL RIVER — A former Taunton man has been sentenced to at least 8½ years in prison for attempting to break into a home in Mansfield and one in Easton, where he was shot in a struggle with police.

Serge Andre, 33, of Boston was sentenced to an 8- to 10-year prison term by Judge Renee Dupuis last week in Fall River Superior Court, according Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

