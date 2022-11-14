FALL RIVER -- A former Taunton man has been sentenced to at least 8 ½ years in prison for attempting to break into a Mansfield home and one in Easton where he was shot in a struggle with police in 2018.
Serge Andre, 33, of Boston was sentenced to an 8- to 10-year prison term by Judge Renee Dupuis last week in Fall River Superior Court, according Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
After he completes his sentence, Andre will be on probation for three years.
The crimes occurred on Dec. 16, 2018, when Andre approached a home in Mansfield but fled when the homeowner and her two children answered the door, according to authorities.
The defendant was carrying a newspaper in a plastic bag at the time and asked the woman if she got the newspaper but left when she said she did not.
The woman called police about the strange encounter. When a police officer arrived, he spotted the defendant’s car which almost caused a collision, according to Miliote.
Andre drove to a secluded home in Easton and again attempted the ruse with the newspaper. When the homeowner did not answer the door, Andre attempted to enter the house, including kicking a sliding glass door, but fled when police arrived.
As Andre drove off at a high rate of speed, Miliote said, he collided with another car on Bay Road and pulled out a replica handgun the other driver believed to be a real weapon.
When police arrived, they encountered Andre near a house where he pulled out what appeared to be a Glock handgun from his waistband, according to Miliote.
The weapon was later found to be a pellet gun.
Andre pointed the gun at the officers and repeatedly made statements that he wanted the officers to kill him before charging towards them, Miliote said.
One of the officers tripped backing up to create distance between himself and the defendant, who then tried to get the officer's weapon during an ensuing struggle, Miliote said.
That struggle ended when the other officer shot the defendant in the buttocks area. The officers immediately rendered first aid to the defendant, Miliote said.
Andre had denied trying to disarm the officer and the shooting left him a paraplegic, according to his lawyer.
The incidents occurred just four months after Andre was released from prison after serving a prison sentence related to a 2014 conviction for using a replica handgun to commit two separate armed robberies while masked.
In a statement, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said he was pleased with the verdict, adding the case “highlights the danger the police face every day when they confront violent and uncooperative suspects.”
Quinn said the police were justified in feeling their lives were in jeopardy when the defendant pulled out a pellet gun that looked like a Glock handgun.
“At the time of this incident, the defendant was on probation for an armed robbery. The defendant is a career criminal who needs to be kept off the street for as long as possible,” Quinn said.
A jury convicted Andre of several indictments related to the incidents, including assault and battery on a police officer with attempt to disarm, assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of attempted breaking and entering.
The case was prosecuted by Co-First Assistant District Attorney Patrick Bomberg and Co-Second Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sowa.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.