An ex-New York crime boss who owned the former Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill restaurant chain has been sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and tax evasion.
Frank Capri was sentenced to a maximum of five years by Judge John Tuchi in U.S. District Court in Arizona last week, according to court records.
After he completes his prison term, Capri will be on probation for three years.
The mobster-turned-Phoenix real estate developer pleaded guilty on Aug. 10.
He has agreed to pay over $18 million as a result of his plea to two counts of a 16-count indictment filed in 2020, according to court records.
Capri was also ordered to perform drug tests and a mental health evaluation.
Toby Keith’s chain, including the one at Patriot Place in Foxboro, abruptly closed its doors in 2019. Capri also owned the Rascal Flatts restaurant chain.
Born Frank Gioia Jr., Capri became a soldier and “made man” in New York City’s Lucchese crime syndicate, one of five families that dominated mafia activity in the city for decades.
After testifying against fellow mobsters in the 1990s, he entered the Witness Protection Program and was given a new identity. He reemerged as a real estate mogul, according to an investigation by the Arizona Republic newspaper.
His new identity allowed him to slip under the radar from business associates and government licensing officials looking into his background.
According to court records, Capri was granted a licensing agreement in 2008 to build and operate restaurants bearing country music star Toby Keith’s name. He required property developers to pay for his company to construct the restaurants.
However, Capri inflated financial projections to developers so they would agree to higher payments. In return, he found ways to reduce construction costs, keeping the difference for himself and his associates, according to court documents.
From 2011 to 2015, federal investigators say property developers gave Capri’s company, Boomtown Management LLC, over $12.9 million for branded restaurants that never opened.
From those funds, Capri spent over $2.7 million on jewelry alone and used the company credit card for personal expenses, including putting $250,000 a week into his personal Ameritrade account, according to court records.
Like the others, the Foxboro Toby Keith’s operated as a Boomtown subsidiary — CRGE (Capri Restaurant Group Enterprises) Foxborough, LLC — which was listed as owner on the establishment’s liquor license.
The other 19 restaurants, sited mostly in mall locations around the country, all failed between 2014 and 2015.
Additionally, paperwork had been filed to establish CRGEs for 19 other locations, none of which ever opened, the Arizona newspaper reported.