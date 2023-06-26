plainridge sign
Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville

 file Photo

A now former Dedham town official admitted in federal court Monday to defrauding a Woonsocket condominium association out of almost $50,000 to fund her personal expenses and gambling trips at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.

Cheryl S. Sullivan, 68, a property manager, real estate broker, tax preparer and former chairwoman of the Dedham Board of Tax Assessors, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Providence, the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island said.

