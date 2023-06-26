A now former Dedham town official admitted in federal court Monday to defrauding a Woonsocket condominium association out of almost $50,000 to fund her personal expenses and gambling trips at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.
Cheryl S. Sullivan, 68, a property manager, real estate broker, tax preparer and former chairwoman of the Dedham Board of Tax Assessors, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Providence, the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island said.
She admitted to using a River Island Condominium Association credit card during trips to Plainridge between January and November of 2019. Sullivan was the property manager for the association and chairwoman of the Dedham Board of Assessors until her indictment last year, according to prosecutors.
She used the association credit card after her personal credit card was declined at the casino, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
An investigation by the FBI and police in Plainville and Woonsocket determined that Sullivan defrauded the association out of $49,156. Sullivan has since paid back about half the amount, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
She was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 26.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.