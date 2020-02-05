ATTLEBORO — Two former employees charged with defrauding Macy’s in the Emerald Square mall out of $25,000 in merchandise were placed on probation Wednesday and ordered to pay restitution.
Angela Kao, 30, of Cranston, whom prosecutors called the mastermind, admitted in Attleboro District Court that police had sufficient evidence to find her guilty of larceny of more than $1,200, a felony.
Kao, who has no prior criminal record, was ordered to pay $4,500 restitution. Her case was continued without a finding for one year with probation.
Prosecutors sought a guilty finding, citing her leading role in the case.
The other defendant, Derek Bell, 24, of Woonsocket, admitted to a misdemeanor larceny count, which prosecutors reduced from a felony because of his lack of criminal record and lesser role.
His case was continued without a finding for two years with probation and he was ordered to pay $4,665 in restitution.
“He regrets deeply his involvement in it,” Bell’s lawyer, Robert Goodale of Dedham, said.
Goodale said his client received none of the merchandise that was stolen from the store.
The defendants were accused of using a store discount coupon for valued employees repeatedly on merchandise to get items for free or at steep discounts. The scam continued for seven months, from November 2018 to July 2019, when the company notified police after an internal investigation, authorities said.
Kao’s lawyer, M. Jackson Jones of Attleboro, disputed that his client was the mastermind of the scheme.
If the defendants complete their probationary terms, the charges will be dismissed.
Judge Daniel O’Shea warned the defendants that they risk being found guilty and going to jail if they fail to complete probation.
The case against the third suspect in the case, Victoria Reilly-Price, 31, of Pawtucket, is pending. She is due back in court in April.
