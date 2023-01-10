ATTLEBORO -- A former Foxboro High School student arrested last year for allegedly assaulting a transgender North Attleboro High School student after a boys basketball game has been sentenced to probation ordered to attend a diversity awareness program.
Allen R. Hart III, 19, who had addresses in Foxboro and Walpole, was ordered Monday in Attleboro District Court to perform 40 hours of community service, according to court records.
The case was continued by Judge Edmund Mathers without a finding for one year with probation after Hart admitted there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty, court records state.
Hart, who lawyers said had no prior criminal record, was also ordered to stay away from the student, who was assaulted Feb. 8 in the parking lot of North Attleboro High School.
Hart was a senior at the time and one of two Foxboro students involved in the incident. They were charged with assault and battery and a civil rights violation. The other suspect was a juvenile boy. Attleboro Juvenile Court proceedings are not public.
Police say the North Attleboro transgender student was taunted about their sexual identity before being assaulted.
Hart was initially scheduled for a jury trial Monday before an agreement on the disposition of the case was reached.
Prosecutors had recommended Hart be required to perform 100 hours of community service and his case continued without a finding for two years, while his lawyer, Paul Marino of Westwood, recommended 24 hours with one year of probation.
