Allen Hart arraigned

Allen R. Hart III, right, is arraigned last February in Attleboro District Court. Standing with him was his lawyer at the time, Paul Carlucci.

 DAVID LINTON

ATTLEBORO -- A former Foxboro High School student arrested last year for allegedly assaulting a transgender North Attleboro High School student after a boys basketball game has been sentenced to probation ordered to attend a diversity awareness program.

Allen R. Hart III, 19, who had addresses in Foxboro and Walpole, was ordered Monday in Attleboro District Court to perform 40 hours of community service, according to court records.

