fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

NORTON -- A former Foxboro man was sentenced to up to eight years in prison Monday for setting two fires in 2017, including one to a house where an elderly woman was asleep, after threatening an ex-girlfriend in a series of phone calls and texts.

Brian E. Chase, who turns 51 on Wednesday, was sentenced by Fall River Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis to a six- to eight-year prison term followed by three years’ probation.

