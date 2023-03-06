NORTON -- A former Foxboro man was sentenced to up to eight years in prison Monday for setting two fires in 2017, including one to a house where an elderly woman was asleep, after threatening an ex-girlfriend in a series of phone calls and texts.
Brian E. Chase, who turns 51 on Wednesday, was sentenced by Fall River Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis to a six- to eight-year prison term followed by three years’ probation.
The sentencing came after a 12-person jury found him guilty of arson, burning personal property and criminal harassment after a week-long trial and three hours of deliberation.
After the ex-girlfriend did not come out of her Mansfield Avenue home, Chase set about igniting a fire to a trash barrel outside it, Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan told the jury.
After police and firefighters extinguished the fire, Chase set fire to a home across the street at 90 Mansfield Ave., where 82-year-old Bridget McBarron was sleeping in bed, Mohan said.
McBarron was rescued by Norton Fire Capt. Al Fuller, who picked her up and carried her out of the house as fire engulfed her bedroom. The prosecution and defense agreed Fuller acted heroically.
There was no evidence Chase knew anyone was inside the home, which had overgrown trees and brush outside at the time.
McBarron, who testified at a dangerousness hearing in the case in 2018, died in January 2020.
In a statement, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said, “I’m very pleased the jury held the defendant accountable for this very serious crime, which could have resulted in serious injury or death to the occupant of the home.”
Before the case went to the jury on Monday, Chase’s ex-girlfriend, Kathleen Flagg, testified she got anonymous calls and texts from a man.
“He wanted me to come outside and that he was going to kill me,” Flagg testified.
Flagg was staying with a friend in Pawtucket at the time she received the threatening calls and texts and said she did not recognize the man’s voice.
Although they knew each other since kindergarten, Flagg said they dated for about two weeks and lived together for a few days before the relationship ended.
Chase, who had a prior conviction for arson and served a year in jail in 2004, was indicted in 2018 in connection with the Norton fires and harassing Flagg and was living in a homeless shelter in Fall River at the time.
Mohan said security video from businesses along Mansfield Avenue and phone records linked Chase to the crimes, although there was no video or witnesses to the fires being lit.
A video taken from Produce Barn, Mohan said, showed Chase running from the streets as cars drove by and walking near the area of the fires shortly before they were reported.
Chase’s lawyer, Melissa Hendrie of Fall River, admitted that her client was in the area at the time but said there was no evidence linking him to the fires.
Hendrie also countered the prosecution’s theory of the case, arguing Flagg was an unreliable witness who never told police about a boyfriend who tried to kill her before the crimes.
The boyfriend failed to appear for a date in the case in Providence Superior Court, Hendrie said, and suggested Flagg believed he was the one making threatening phone calls to her.
Hendrie argued that Flagg deleted the threatening text messages from her phone despite telling police she did not know how to delete messages.
The defense lawyer also argued that police did not do a thorough enough investigation, including looking into muddy shoe prints found outside McBarron’s home that did not match Chase’s sneakers.
Hendrie told the jury the prosecution’s case raised more questions than answers and failed to meet the reasonable doubt standard required by the law.
“It’s doesn’t add up,” Hendrie told the jury.
Chase did not testify and the defense did not call any witnesses.
Mohan recommended that Chase serve an eight- to 12-year prison term while Hendrie requested a five- to six-year sentence.
Chase has been held in jail since his arrest in 2018.
The case was investigated by Detective Todd Bramwell and Thomas Petersen, the late deputy police chief who was a detective lieutenant at the time.
