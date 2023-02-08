FOXBORO — A former Foxboro High School teacher arrested in 2021 by the FBI pleaded guilty to child pornography charges Wednesday in federal court.

Thomas Davis, 42, was scheduled to be sentenced May 18 before Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV in U.S. District Court in Boston, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office said.

