FOXBORO — A former Foxboro High School teacher arrested in 2021 by the FBI pleaded guilty to child pornography charges Wednesday in federal court.
Thomas Davis, 42, was scheduled to be sentenced May 18 before Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV in U.S. District Court in Boston, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Davis was a special education teacher for three years at the school until he was arrested by FBI agents on Aug. 26, 2021 at his home on Central Street in Mansfield.
Prosecutors say they found about 40 images of child pornography on a laptop, including ones involving minors under the age of 12.
He also secretly made a video of himself and an 18-year-old man he met on a gay dating app having sex at his home, according to prosecutors.
When authorities tracked the man down, he told investigators the sex was consensual but he did not know about the videotape. No additional charges were filed, a prosecutor said.
Davis’ arrest came after another man he met on the dating app told law enforcement authorities Davis showed him the sex tape and told him the boy on the tape was one of his students.
However, a public defender told the court that Davis denies making that statement and the individual on the tape was not a student at any time during his teaching career.
Davis, who has no prior criminal record, has been held in jail since his arrest. He faces a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence.
After his arrest about 200 people in Foxboro attended a community meeting where authorities answered questions about the case.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.