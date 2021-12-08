ATTLEBORO — A former home health care aide was placed on probation Wednesday after admitting to charging over $550 on a disabled client’s credit card.
Aliana Cardoso, 22, of Pawtucket, admitted in Attleboro District Court that police had sufficient evidence to prove her guilty of credit card fraud.
Her case was continued without a finding for 11 months with probation. Cardoso was also ordered to perform eight hours of community service.
Judge Edmund Mathers also prohibited her from being employed as a health care worker or working with disabled people.
Additionally, the judge ordered her to stay away from the disabled North Attleboro woman whose credit card was used to pay an electric bill, a cable bill and a Domino’s order, according to court records.
The woman did realized her credit card had been misused when she received her statement and saw the charges, according to a police report.
Cardoso was charged with credit card fraud, identity fraud and larceny from a disabled person after an investigation by North Attleboro Police Officer Patrick Lydon.
The larceny and identity fraud charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.
