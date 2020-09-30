MANSFIELD — A former local man who was the subject of a manhunt by several law enforcement agencies after allegedly cutting off his GPS bracelet was ordered held in jail without bail Wednesday.
Theodore Welsh, 45, now of Somerville, faces a probation violation hearing Oct. 29 in Attleboro District Court where he is on probation for domestic assault and related charges.
A probation officer told Judge Michele Armour that the probation department will ask the court to send Welsh to jail for two years, the balance suspended from his original 2 1/2-year jail term.
Welsh was apprehended on a friend’s boat off the coast of Scituate near Minot’s Ledge Light Tuesday afternoon after a search that included officers from Mansfield, Boston and Scituate, the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council.
He is on probation for domestic assault, criminal harassment and violating a restraining order for incidents involving his ex-wife in 2018, a prosecutor said during a bail hearing.
He once held a SWAT team at bay outside his home in Mansfield until his lawyer, Michael Maloney of Boston, spoke to him by telephone and had him walk out of the house ending the standoff, according to statements at a bail hearing after the incident.
When Welsh pleaded guilty to the domestic assault, prosecutors recommended that he serve 18 months of a 2 1/2-year jail term but the judge imposed the six-month term recommended by Maloney.
Police began searching for him after he allegedly cut off his GPS bracelet Tuesday in South Weymouth near the South Shore Hospital. Officials were unable to find the $900 device and Welsh now faces a larceny charge related to the incident.
He also faces a malicious destruction charge filed by Cambridge police for allegedly slashing the tires of a girlfriend’s car but Maloney said that case was “circumstantial.”
During the manhunt, police were able to find Welsh by speaking to his friends and an ex-girlfriend, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said.
Regarding the new charge related to the lost GPS bracelet, the prosecutor recommended $25,000 cash bail.
Azevedo cited his criminal record in Massachusetts and Vermont and noted he previously violated his probation twice.
The judge set bail at $10,000 on the new case.
