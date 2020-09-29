MANSFIELD — After a search that began late Monday night, a man on probation for domestic violence who cut off his GPS bracelet was apprehended Tuesday afternoon on a boat off the coast of Scituate near Minot’s Ledge Light, officials said.
The man allegedly cut off his bracelet about 11 p.m. Monday and he was tracked down by mid-Tuesday afternoon by Mansfield detectives, Scituate police and officers of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council and the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon said.
Citing changes to the domestic abuse law that limit what authorities can publicly release prior to arraignment, Sellon said he could not disclose the name of the individual.
The chief said the man, formerly of Mansfield, was not an immediate threat to the victim at the time he was apprehended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.