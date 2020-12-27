MANSFIELD -- A former local man arrested after a manhunt in September was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail for cutting off his GPS bracelet while on probation for domestic assault charges.
Theodore Welsh, 45, now of Somerville, will serve the sentence concurrently with a two-year jail term he is currently serving for violating his probation.
Welsh was apprehended Sept. 29 on a friend’s boat off the coast of Scituate after a search that included officers from Mansfield, Boston and Scituate, the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council.
He had cut off his GPS ankle bracelet in Weymouth shortly after midnight and was missing for 16 hours before he was apprehended, a prosecutor said in Attleboro District Court Thursday.
Welsh, the father of four children, was on probation for assaulting his ex-wife and repeatedly violating restraining orders in 2018 and was required to wear a GPS bracelet, among other conditions.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo recommended that the six-month jail term be served after Welsh completes the two-year term.
She said prosecutors and police were “gravely concerned” for the victim while the defendant was missing. She also noted that he was charged with slashing the tires of a car belonging to his ex-girlfriend’s sister while on probation.
The case is pending in Cambridge District Court, she said.
Welsh’s lawyer, Michael Maloney of Brockton, urged Judge Edmond Mathers to sentence his client to time served for the GPS incident. Welsh has been in jail for about three months.
Maloney said his client has obtained drug counseling while in jail. He said he has always been employed until his arrest and wants to provide financial support for his children when he gets out of jail.
The $900 device was ultimately found and was returned to the probation department, officials said.
