ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man arrested in June on marijuana peddling and conspiracy charges while he was a college intern for the Mansfield Police Department was placed on pretrial probation for nine months on Friday.
The case against Thomas Hemmendinger, 21, of 15 Frederic Lane, will be dismissed in Attleboro District Court if he completes probation without any further brushes with the law, according to court records.
Mansfield police terminated Hemmendinger’s internship when he was arrested June 5 after police allegedly witnessed a drug transaction during an unrelated investigation downtown.
They followed his car, which was being driven by a co-defendant, and then confronted the pair when they parked off Rumford Avenue near Fulton Pond, according to police.
In Hemmendinger’s car, police say they found a mason jar inside a backpack that contained psilocybin mushrooms, several bags of alleged marijuana and bag containing an unidentified pill.
Police were conducting surveillance of the Mansfield Convenience store at 214 Rumford Ave. when they spotted Hemmendinger and Matthew Hottleman, 22, of 15 Lincoln Road, in Mansfield, inside the car.
A plainclothes trooper allegedly saw Hottleman make an exchange with another man standing outside the vehicle.
The case against Hottleman, who has pleaded innocent to the same charges, is still pending, according to court records.
Their arrests came the same day state and local police raided Mansfield Convenience.
The owner, Amine Laatabi, 46, of Norton, was later charged with unlawfully distributing marijuana vapes and other offenses, according to court records.
He pleaded innocent and his case is still pending.
