ATTLEBORO — A Mansfield man arrested in June on marijuana peddling and conspiracy charges while he was a college intern for the Mansfield Police Department was placed on pretrial probation for nine months on Friday.

The case against Thomas Hemmendinger, 21, of 15 Frederic Lane, will be dismissed in Attleboro District Court if he completes probation without any further brushes with the law, according to court records.

