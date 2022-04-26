ATTLEBORO — A former Mansfield selectman and Hanson town administrator has been found innocent of drunken driving in a 2019 crash in North Attleboro that sent a pregnant woman in the other vehicle to the hospital.
Michael W. McCue, 55, of 475 Williams St., Mansfield, was acquitted on a second-offense drunken driving charge after a jury-waived trial Monday before Attleboro District Court Judge Edmund Mathers, according to court records.
However, Mathers found McCue guilty of driving to endanger and responsible for a civil offense of failing to yield, court records state.
He was placed on probation for one year and fined $300.
McCue was town administrator in Hanson and driving a town-owned SUV at the time of the May 2019 crash at Park Street and Route 1 in North Attleboro. He was placed on administrative leave after the crash and is no longer employed by the town.
The woman driving the other car was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment. She told police she was 16 weeks pregnant and was concerned because the airbag went off on impact and hit her stomach, according to a police report.
McCue testified in his own defense at trial, his lawyer, David W. McCarter of Stoughton, said.
McCarter said he presented medical evidence in defense of McCue to help explain why police believed he failed field sobriety tests. McCarter declined to specify what the medical issues were.
The resolution of the case comes as a relief for his client, McCarter said. The trial, like many others, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCue, who served two terms as a selectman in Mansfield from 2001 to 2007, was also without a driver’s license. His license was suspended after he declined to take a breath-alcohol test.
At McCarter’s request, the judge ordered McCue’s driver’s license reinstated, according to court records.
“It’s been frustrating,” McCarter said. “He’s been without a license and it’s just been difficult.”
McCarter said his client was just looking forward to returning to a normal kind of life.
According to a police report, McCue turned left off Route 1 and failed to yield to the other driver. McCue told an officer he was returning home to Mansfield following a meeting in Sturbridge.
Police reported an odor of alcohol coming from McCue, who allegedly told police he had a few beers at lunch. The crash occurred about 5 p.m., according to a police report.
The previous drunken driving case was in 1995.