New Bedford Superior Court

A former New Bedford priest, who served at churches in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Easton, has settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with a former altar boy at his parish in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Richard Degagne, a former priest at St. Anthony of Padua Church in New Bedford when the alleged abuse occurred, settled the lawsuit with a payment “in the low to mid six figures,” the plaintiff’s lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian of Boston, told the New Bedford Standard Times.

