NORFOLK — A former prison guard at MCI-Norfolk was sentenced Monday to 30 days in prison in connection with a conspiracy to smuggle Suboxone strips into the facility for an inmate.
Steven Frazer, 29, of Cumberland, was also given two years of probation for the scheme and forfeited $2,500 in U.S. District Court in Boston, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Frazer pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Frazer was arrested by federal agents in November 2018 at the Bristol Place shopping plaza in South Attleboro when he was still working at the Norfolk prison.
He had arranged to meet an informant to obtain 40 Suboxone strips, 24 packs of the powerful synthetic marijuana known as K2, and $2,500 cash, according to court records. The meeting was video and audio recorded.
Suboxone is used to treat heroin addiction but can be misused to get high. Federal prosecutors say it is coveted as contraband in prisons across the nation and particularly in New England.
Frazer came under scrutiny in September 2018 when two cellphones were found in the unit where he was working and inmates told investigators Frazer brought them into the facility.
He is the second corrections officer to be arrested for smuggling drugs into Norfolk-MCI, the state’s largest medium security prison.
The prison, at 2 Clark St., houses an average of 1,500 inmates, according to the state Department of Corrections.
In September 2018, William Holts, 51, of Pawtucket, was sentenced to time already served and two years’ probation with the first three months spent in home confinement. Holts also was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
He was arrested by federal agents in May 2018 after meeting with an informant in Mansfield.
