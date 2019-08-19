ATTLEBORO — A city man pleaded innocent Monday to charges he fraudulently purchased about $2,800 in auto parts and goods using a former employer’s account information.
Nisy Phan, 31, of 50 Park Ave., Apt. 3, was arraigned on a felony larceny charge in Attleboro District Court and his bail was set at $2,500 cash.
Phan allegedly made the purchases on various days at Advance Auto Parts stores in Attleboro, Pawtucket and East Providence from September 2017 to June of this year.
He allegedly used account information from his former employer, National Fence and Supply Co. in North Attleboro, to buy parts of vehicles he owned, according to court records.
The company reported the alleged fraud last month and police obtained a warrant for Phan’s arrest following an investigation.
His lawyer, public defender Katherine Cielinski, argued during a bail hearing that there are questions about evidence linking her client to the alleged fraud and the amount of the fraud claimed by the company.
Prosecutors wanted a judge to revoke his bail, which was set after Phan was arrested with two other men in May in a drug raid at a house on Spruce Lane in Attleboro. The request, however, was denied.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo argued that Phan was not reporting to probation regularly as required under the terms of his release and now faces new charges.
But Cielinski blamed miscommunication between Phan and the lawyer representing Phan in the drug case for not reporting as required. She also said most of the alleged fraud occurred prior to Phan’s arrest in the drug raid.
Phan has pleaded innocent to related charges in the pending drug case. He was freed on personal recognizance after a superior court judge reduced the $1,000 cash bail set in Attleboro District Court.
He is due back in court next month.
