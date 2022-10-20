NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former North Attleboro Middle School guidance counselor wants a judge to drop an order that he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet after he is released from prison for having sex with one of his teenage students.
Brian J. McBride, 39, who pleaded guilty in October 2015 to raping a student and sending another graphic sexual texts and a video, is scheduled to be released Nov. 1.
He will be on probation for the next 10 years, and wearing a GPS bracelet so officials can monitor his whereabouts was one of the conditions set when he was sentenced.
But his lawyer, Paul Carlucci of Franklin, filed a motion on his behalf to have a judge vacate that GPS requirement. A hearing is scheduled on the request Oct. 26 in Fall River Superior Court, according to court records.
The Bristol County district attorney’s office wants McBride, a former Attleboro resident, to be required to wear the bracelet after his release from prison. “We will strenuously oppose the motion,” Gregg Milliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III, said Thursday.
In his motion, Carlucci cites a legal case in which the judge must determine whether a defendant must wear a GPS bracelet on an individual basis “based on a balancing test that weighs the Commonwealth’s need to impose GPS monitoring against the privacy invasion occasioned by such monitoring.”
McBride, who plans on living in Rhode Island, asserts the GPS bracelet should not be required in his case.
McBride was sentenced to nine years and 11 months in prison followed by 10 years of probation after he pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to rape and abuse of a child under 16-years-old, enticing a minor and sending obscene material to a minor.
He is being held at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater, a medium security facility separately housing criminally sentenced male inmates identified as sex offenders and those who have been civilly committed as sexually dangerous persons.
A spokesman for the state Department of Correction, which operates the Massachusetts Treatment Center, said he could not comment on the specifics of an inmate’s incarceration. But state law allows for early release of inmates who have earned good time.
A man connected to the case, who asked that his name not be published, said he is not happy McBride is getting out of prison early and wants him to wear a GPS bracelet.
“As far as I’m concerned he’s getting off light,” he said. “It’s just wrong. That’s all I can say about it.”
McBride was a popular music teacher at North Attleboro Middle School for seven years before he became a guidance counselor. He was arrested on May 24, 2014 shortly after his crimes were reported to police and was fired.
When he was sentenced, one of his victims wrote in her impact statement that she became suicidal over the ordeal. She had confided in McBride after breaking up with a boyfriend.
McBride, who had no prior criminal record, admitted to having sex with the girl in his car, his school office and band room, and at his Attleboro home.
He is prohibited from contacting his victims and must register as a sex offender. He also cannot live in a house with minor children other than his own or have unsupervised contact with minors, according to court records.
McBride will be prohibited from obtaining a job or volunteer activities, such as sports and musical activities, in which he will be regularly in contact with minor children.
Under the terms of his probation, McBride will also have to undergo sex offender counseling and obtain any recommended treatment.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.