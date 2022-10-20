brian mcbride

Brian McBride is arraigned in 2014 in Attleboro District Court.

 SUN CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former North Attleboro Middle School guidance counselor wants a judge to drop an order that he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet after he is released from prison for having sex with one of his teenage students.

Brian J. McBride, 39, who pleaded guilty in October 2015 to raping a student and sending another graphic sexual texts and a video, is scheduled to be released Nov. 1.

