brian mcbride

Brian McBride is arraigned in 2014 in Attleboro District Court.

 SUN CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former North Attleboro Middle School guidance counselor is now out of prison after serving seven years for raping a student and sending another sexually graphic texts.

But one of the victims of Brian McBride, 40, is angry he will not have to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, which was originally a condition of his probation when he pleaded guilty in October 2015.

