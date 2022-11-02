NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former North Attleboro Middle School guidance counselor is now out of prison after serving seven years for raping a student and sending another sexually graphic texts.
But one of the victims of Brian McBride, 40, is angry he will not have to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, which was originally a condition of his probation when he pleaded guilty in October 2015.
“I just think it’s unacceptable and unfair,” said the 23-year-old woman, who was 14 when she received sexually graphic texts from McBride before he was arrested in May 2014.
McBride, a former Attleboro resident, was freed on Tuesday. He will be on probation for the next 10 years and will live in Rhode Island with his parents, according to court records.
Prior to his release, McBride’s lawyer challenged the requirement that he wear a GPS bracelet, citing a 2019 state Supreme Judicial Court decision that changed the law regarding the devices.
The ruling said that the imposition of the GPS devices while on probation constituted an unreasonable search under Article 14 of the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights.
Judge Renee Dupuis, who was the sentencing judge, vacated the GPS requirement, citing the SJC decision. In her decision, Dupuis wrote prosecutors must do more than just simply state their interest in public safety as a justification of GPS monitoring.
Massachusetts probation officials also cannot monitor GPS bracelets for individuals in Rhode Island, where McBride is applying to transfer his probation.
“It’s like some sort of loophole,” said the victim, who still lives in the Attleboro area.
The victim, who The Sun Chronicle is not identifying, testified at the hearing on McBride’s request and told the judge she adamantly opposed removing the GPS requirement, according to the judge’s decision.
The victim told The Sun Chronicle she is still dealing with the lingering affects of what happened to her.
“It happened eight years ago but it seems like yesterday,” she said.
The girl who was raped now lives in California and did not testify.
McBride, who is classified by the state as a Level 2 sex offender, was a popular music teacher at North Attleboro Middle School for seven years before he became a guidance counselor. He had no prior criminal records and was fired after his arrest.
The judge called McBride’s conduct disturbing and said he abused his authority and trust.
McBride was sentenced to nine years and 11 months in prison for rape and abuse of a child under 16 years old, enticing a minor and sending obscene material to a minor. But state law allows for early release of inmates who have earned good time.
The judge noted McBride did not have any disciplinary reports while in prison and completed the sex offender treatment program while at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater, a medium security facility where sex offender are held.
McBride did not attempt to contact the victims while free on bail or while incarcerated, according to the judge’s decision.
While on probation, he is prohibited from contacting his victims and cannot live in a house with minor children other than his own or have unsupervised contact with minors, according to court records.
McBride will be prohibited from obtaining a job or volunteer activities, such as sports and musical activities, in which he will be regularly in contact with minor children.
He risks going back to prison if he violates his probation.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.