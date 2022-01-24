ATTLEBORO — A man accused of exchanging pornographic photos and videos with an underaged girl has posted $10,000 cash bail for his release.
Jonathan M. Easterbrooks, 25, formerly of 149 Elm St., in North Attleboro, posted bail last week and was ordered to stay out of Massachusetts by Attleboro District Court Judge Michele Armour.
Easterbrook is now living in Johnston, R.I., and can only return to Massachusetts for legal reasons related to his case.
He was arraigned Jan. 12 on possession of child pornography and two related charges and has pleaded innocent.
In addition to other conditions, Easterbrooks was ordered to stay away from the 16-year-old girl with whom he allegedly exchanged nude videos through the Snapchat ap.
He was living in North Attleboro and was engaged at the time of his arrest but is no longer engaged, lawyers said at a bail hearing.