WRENTHAM -- A former North Attleboro man pleaded guilty Friday to hiding a cellphone in a soap dispenser box in a Foxboro hair salon bathroom, where a female employee was recorded.

Anizio Carvalho, 40, who now lives in Marshfield, was sentenced in Wrentham District Court to two years of probation after admitting to photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

