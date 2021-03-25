PROVIDENCE — A former North Attleboro resident charged in the fatal stabbing of an Attleboro man outside a Providence bar a decade ago was ordered held without bail Thursday.
Jason Lopes, 33, was arraigned in Providence Superior Court on a murder charge, according to a spokesperson for the R.I. Attorney General’s office. His case was continued to April 1 to determine an attorney for him, according to court records.
Lopes is accused of fatally stabbing 22-year-old Zackary Marshall, the father of a newborn daughter, outside a bar on Peck Street in Providence during the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2010.
He was arrested two weeks ago in Garland, Texas, a city northeast of Dallas, after prosecutors obtained a grand jury indictment.
Providence police say they developed new evidence in the case, but were not specific.
Lopes had been held at the Dallas County Jail since his arrest and waived rendition to Rhode Island to face the charges.
Marshall was an Attleboro native and 2006 Attleboro High School graduate. He lived on Bank Street and worked at his uncle’s auto body shop in Norton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.