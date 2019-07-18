NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former employee of a local snow removal company is accused of racking up $1,600 in unauthorized charges on a company credit card.
Cameron A. Reynolds, 19, of Taunton, pleaded innocent Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to larceny of more than $1,200, according to court records.
He was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail and is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
Police say Reynolds, who used to work at Case Snow Removal in the North Attleboro Industrial Park, allegedly used a company credit card without permission to make purchases at convenience stores in Taunton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.