ATTLEBORO — A former North Attleboro woman arrested in a prostitution raid at a South Attleboro massage therapy business two years ago was placed on pre-trial probation for one year on Monday.

Yajing Li, 54, who now lives in Flushing, N.Y., had denied the charges following her arraignment in Attleboro District Court after her arrest on Oct. 16, 2020.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.