ATTLEBORO — A former North Attleboro woman arrested in a prostitution raid at a South Attleboro massage therapy business two years ago was placed on pre-trial probation for one year on Monday.
Yajing Li, 54, who now lives in Flushing, N.Y., had denied the charges following her arraignment in Attleboro District Court after her arrest on Oct. 16, 2020.
If she avoids any more trouble with the law, the case will be dismissed.
Police say she was the manager of the now defunct Attleboro Family Bodyworks on Route 1 in South Attleboro, which was busted by Attleboro police and a federal agent following an undercover prostitution investigation.
Two other women at the business at the time were not arrested. Police said in a report that there were indications that they lived at the business and ate their meals there. The business closed after the raid.
Li had been facing charges of deriving support from prostitution, which has a penalty of five years in prison, and keeping a house of prostitution.
The business was owned and operated by Pressure Point, a limited liability corporation that dissolved after the raid, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office.
Michael Costello, a former Rehoboth select board member, was a resident agent and manger for Pressure Point. He was never charged or accused of wrongdoing and no evidence surfaced that linked him to the alleged illegal activities at the business.
