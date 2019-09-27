NORTON — A former town resident and three other individuals have been indicted on charges they were part of a fentanyl and carfentanil distribution ring that circulated in a dozen communities, including Norton.
The defendants were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Boston on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and carfentanil, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The suspects include Rickey Depina, 31, of Brockton; David Fernandes, 32, of Braintree; Keanu Fernandes, 23, of Brockton; and Viviana Fontes, 29, of Brockton.
The ring allegedly operated from at least May 2017 to August of this year in Norton, Brockton, Easton, Abington, Boston, Braintree, Fall River, Holbrook, Quincy, Raynham, West Bridgewater and Whitman, according to court records.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says undercover agents bought fentanyl and carfentanil on multiple occasions during the investigation.
Keanu Fernandes was living at East Main Street Apartments in 2017 when the investigation was conducted. He was kept under surveillance while he allegedly conducted drug transactions in South Easton, West Bridgewater, Brockton, Abington and Whitman in October and December of 2017, according to an FBI affidavit.
In October of 2018, law enforcement stopped a car in which Depina, David Fernandes and Fontes were traveling and allegedly recovered over 17 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately $1,750 and four cellphones. While executing search warrants later that day, another $10,000 was allegedly recovered.
Carfentanil is a chemical similar to the synthetic opioid fentanyl and is about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
It is used commercially to tranquilize large mammals such as elk or elephants, and can be lethal in a dose as small as 2 milligrams, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison and lifetime probation.
