NORTON — A former Norton man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of his elderly great-aunt 20 years ago has been granted parole.
Anthony Calabro, 38, was 18 when in December 2001 he acted as the lookout outside the Quincy home of 84-year-old Marina Calabro while a friend bludgeoned her to death.
The parole was conditioned on Calabro serving one more year in prison in lower security and coming up with an approved plan for where he would be living.
He would be monitored with an electronic bracelet and would have to submit to alcohol and drug testing among other conditions.
The state Parole Board voted 4 to 2 in favor of parole two weeks ago. A previous bid in 2017 was denied.
In its decision, the board wrote that it took into consideration Calabro’s age at the time of the murder, peer influences, his testimony at his Sept. 2 hearing, the testimony of others and written submissions.
“We conclude that the inmate is a suitable candidate for parole,” the board wrote.
Since his last hearing the board wrote Calabro has participated in numerous prison programs, including one called Alternatives to Violence, and is working toward earning an associate’s degree.
Marina Calabro’s killing was initially ruled an accidental fall down a stairwell at her home. The murder scene was cleaned and staged to look like an accident.
However, a friend of Calabro went to police about a year later with information he learned about what really happened to the elderly woman.
Calabro has been held in jail since his arrest in October 2002. He expressed remorse for his actions when he pleaded guilty in 2006.
Second-degree murder carries parole eligibility after 15 years.
Two of his friends were also convicted in the killing.
Following a trial, Thomas Lally, then 20, was found guilty of first-degree murder and is serving life without parole eligibility.
During the trial, Lally denied killing Marina Calabro and blamed 16-year-old Jason Weir.
Weir cooperated with authorities and later testified Lally was the killer. Prosecutors argued forensic evidence backed Weir’s version of events.
Weir pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder and was sentenced to almost seven years in prison.
Prosecutors say the murder was committed so Calabro could inherit hundreds of thousands of dollars from his great-aunt’s estate. Marina Calabro was an unmarried retired hairdresser.
While Calabro was outside by his pickup truck playing with his dog, his great-aunt was bludgeoned with a frying pan and a tea kettle and then strangled, according to prosecutors.
Calabro also spent money on his friends’ heavy metal band, Electric Kill Machine, which Marina Calabro also supported and funded before she was killed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.