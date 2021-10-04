NORTON — Two decades ago, 18-year-old Anthony Calabro stood lookout outside his great-aunt’s Quincy home while she was being bludgeoned to death.
The former Norton resident has been in jail for the December 2001 murder of 84-year-old Marina Calabro since his arrest 10 months after the killing. And now, he wants out of prison.
The state Parole Board is reviewing his request and a decision could take up to nine months, a spokesperson said Friday.
Calabro, who is now 38, pleaded guilty in 2002 to second-degree murder and is serving a life sentence. Second-degree murder carries parole eligibility after 15 years.
His parole hearing was held Sept. 2.
Authorities say Calabro plotted his great-aunt’s murder with two Norton friends, Thomas Lally, then 20, and Jason Weir, then 16, so Calabro could inherit hundreds of thousands of dollars.
They tried to make the killing look like an accident, and in fact, the unmarried retired hairdresser’s death was initially chalked up as an accidental fall down a flight of stairs.
But a friend of the trio went to authorities and told them what he knew about what really happened.
While Calabro was outside by his pickup truck playing with his dog, his great-aunt was bludgeoned with a frying pan and a tea kettle and then strangled, according to prosecutors.
Lally was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence without the chance of parole.
Weir, who cooperated with authorities and later testified against Lally, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder. He was sentenced to almost seven years.
Lally denied killing the woman and testified that Weir was the culprit. But prosecutors argued during Lally’s trial that forensic evidence backed Weir’s claim that Lally did the deed.
Anthony Calabro, according to prosecutors, inherited half of the proceeds from the sale of his great-aunt’s $500,000 home and $208,000 from a bank account.
He paid the two men a total of $6,500 and bought himself a Chevrolet Corvette.
Calabro also spent money on his friends’ local heavy metal band, Electric Kill Machine, which Marina Calabro also supported and funded before she was killed.
