FRANKLIN — The former owner of an illicit Franklin massage parlor was sentenced Friday to three years’ probation and ordered to pay back over $34,000 she fraudulently received in pandemic-related loans.
The sentence against Chynna Savath, 57, of Woonsocket was handed down in U.S. District Court in Boston, where she pleaded guilty in January to two counts of wire fraud.
Savath is the former owner of Thai Body Work.
In June 2020, she submitted fraudulent applications to the Small Business Administration for COVID-19 relief through the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans program, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
In the applications, Savath falsely certified that the applicant was not engaged in any illegal activity, despite knowing that her employees at Thai Body Work engaged in prostitution with customers and collected a portion of fees paid by each customer, the U.S. attorney’s office said.